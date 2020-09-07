BREAKING NEWS: CNMI’s positive total now at 59

Share











One more individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings our CNMI total to 59 cases.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival.

The individual was safely in quarantine and was moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts (passengers on the same flight, close family members and friends) of the new confirmed case.

Of the CNMI’s total 59 confirmed cases so far, 33 cases (56%) have been identified through port-of-entry screening procedures, 10 (17%) cases have been identified as a community contact, and 16 (27%) cases identified as a known contact.

Of the 33 confirmed cases identified through travel screening, 23 (70%) cases originated from the U.S. mainland, 3 (9%) from a foreign country, and 7 (21%) from U.S. territories.