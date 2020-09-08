BREAKING NEWS: CUC cuts power to hospital

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muna has confirmed that the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has disconnected the hospital’s power at approximately 12:30pm today, Sept.8, due to overdue billing.
More details to follow.
Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
