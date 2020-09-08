BREAKING NEWS: CUC cuts power to hospital

Sep 08 2020

Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. chief executive officer Esther Muna has confirmed that the Commonwealth Utilities Corp. has disconnected the hospital’s power at approximately 12:30pm today, Sept.8, due to overdue billing.

More details to follow.

Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.

