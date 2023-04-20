BREAKING NEWS: CUC serves disconnection notices to CHCC, DPW

By
|
Posted on Apr 20 2023

Tag: , ,
Share

The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. served on Wednesday afternoon notices of disconnection of power and water services to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and Department of Public Works for accumulated outstanding balance in the amount of $53.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

A CUC administrative technician served the notices of disconnection to CHCC and DPW at 2:48pm and 4:10pm, respectively.

In his notice and demand for payment, acting CUC executive director Dr. Dallas M. Peavey Jr. informed CHCC executive director Esther L. Muna and acting DPW secretary Ray N. Yumul that services will be terminated on May 4, 2023, or 14 days from the date of the notice, if payment or settlement is not made.

Peavey said the continued delinquent status of CHCC has adversely impacted CUC’s ability to provide reliable uninterrupted services to the community.

Peavey said DPW’s delinquent utility accounts adds to the already struggling financial health of CUC.

More details to follow.

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Related Posts

NMA
0

ACS students fastest in CHCC 5K

Posted On Apr 18 2023
, By
0

Cancer, chemo, CHCC, Medical Referral, and what we eat

Posted On Mar 20 2023
, By
0

CHCC trains 24 survey enumerators for health survey

Posted On Feb 24 2023
, By
0

CHCC launches field epidemiology certificate program

Posted On Feb 15 2023
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

Do you know that the CNMI government has a Recycling Redemption Initiative that will allow you to recycle your aluminum cans in exchange for cash?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

February 2023 - April 2023 Issue

Today’s Front Page

March 2023

Life and Style

Whale of a carve nets Kohler win

Posted On Nov 02 2022

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

Environment

Conference highlights UOG Marine Lab’s quest to restore reefs

Posted On Dec 29 2022

Grant heightens interest in agriculture, beekeeping

Posted On Jun 30 2022

Preparing brilliants minds for the CNMI’s future

Posted On May 12 2022

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 19, 2023

Posted On Apr 19 2023
Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 10, 2023

Posted On Apr 10 2023

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2023

Posted On Apr 06 2023

BIBA MARIANAS!

Ralph

Torres and OPD break grounds on the Garapan Revitalization Project

Posted On Nov 15 2022
woman weaving

Hafa Adai-Tirow Cultural Experience on Tuesdays, Thursdays

Posted On Aug 04 2022

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Weather Forecast

April 20, 2023, 5:46 PM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
29°C
real feel: 30°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 66%
wind speed: 8 m/s ENE
wind gusts: 8 m/s
UV-Index: 1
sunrise: 6:00 AM
sunset: 6:32 PM
© 2023 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2023 Saipan Tribune