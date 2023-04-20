BREAKING NEWS: CUC serves disconnection notices to CHCC, DPW

Share











The Commonwealth Utilities Corp. served on Wednesday afternoon notices of disconnection of power and water services to the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. and Department of Public Works for accumulated outstanding balance in the amount of $53.6 million and $1.2 million, respectively.

A CUC administrative technician served the notices of disconnection to CHCC and DPW at 2:48pm and 4:10pm, respectively.

In his notice and demand for payment, acting CUC executive director Dr. Dallas M. Peavey Jr. informed CHCC executive director Esther L. Muna and acting DPW secretary Ray N. Yumul that services will be terminated on May 4, 2023, or 14 days from the date of the notice, if payment or settlement is not made.

Peavey said the continued delinquent status of CHCC has adversely impacted CUC’s ability to provide reliable uninterrupted services to the community.

Peavey said DPW’s delinquent utility accounts adds to the already struggling financial health of CUC.

More details to follow.