BREAKING NEWS: Dems bat for Tina as governor bet, Kilili as delegate bet

The NMI Democratic Party has unanimously endorsed Rep. Tina Sablan for governor in 2022. The party has also voted unanimously in favor of Delegate Gregorio Kilili C. Sablan as its candidate for delegate. The party has yet to endorse a running-mate for Tina Sablan. More details later.
Press Release
