BREAKING NEWS: Galvin Deleon Guerrero accepts NMC offer to become its president
Dr. Galvin Deleon Guerrero has accepted the offer of the Northern Marianas College to become its new president.
Deleon Guerrero confirmed in a private message sent today that he has accepted the offer, which the NMC Board of Regents offered him yesterday, Friday. He takes over from Frankie Eliptico, who has been the interim NMC president for several years now.
The board unanimously voted to offer Deleon Guerrero the vacant position in a meeting yesterday.
More details to follow.