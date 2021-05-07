BREAKING NEWS: 1 more positive case

Share











One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from passenger arrival testing, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 169 since March 28, 2020.

The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing upon arrival on May 6, 2021.

The individual has been moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring. The CHCC Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

Based on what we know about vaccines for other diseases and early data from clinical trials, experts believe that getting a COVID-19 vaccine also helps keep you and your loved ones from getting seriously ill even if you do get COVID-19.

Consider registering for vaccinations at www.vaccinatecnmi.com , or by calling the CHCC call center at 682-SHOT (7468), or registering in person at any vaccination site.

Remember the 3 Ws: wear a mask, wash your hands, and watch your distance.