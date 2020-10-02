BREAKING NEWS: Guam COVID-19-related death hits 50
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 50th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 7:50pm tonight. The patient was a 72-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was admitted to GMH on Sept. 16 and was a known COVID case.
“Earlier this evening, we reached a sobering point we hoped we would never achieve. We lost our 50th soul to COVID-19. These people are more than numbers—they’re fathers, mothers, children, siblings, members of our community. They still had memories to make, love to share, and lives to live,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “I know many of us are done with this pandemic, but this virus isn’t done with us. With each moment of silence for a life gone too soon, we must also strengthen our commitment to protecting each other and our island. To her family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our condolences and sympathies.”