BREAKING NEWS: Guam reports 51st COVID-19-related death
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 51st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 4:55pm yesterday. The patient was a 90-year-old female with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. She was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH and was a known positive case.
“It doesn’t get any easier announcing the passing of one of our own to COVID-19. And it shouldn’t. These are our people, and for many, they died alone without the comfort of family beside them. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies to her family and friends,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus is unrelenting and it doesn’t discriminate. None of us are safe from its grasp. This is why it is so important to remain vigilant and to do whatever is necessary to keep each other safe.”