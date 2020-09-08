BREAKING NEWS: Guam death toll rises to 19

By
|
Posted on Sep 08 2020
Share

Guam’s 19th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital this afternoon at approximately 2:48pm (ChST), according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 64-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. On Aug. 25, she tested positive for COVID-19 at Guam Regional Medical City and was transferred and admitted to GMH the same day.

“Too many of our days have been filled with grief. With the passing of another person, a total of 19 individuals have lost their lives and countless people have had to mourn for them,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Words are not always enough, but [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook] Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our condolences and sympathies to her friends and families.”

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

September 2020

TAGA Plus

July - September 2020 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - September 3, 2020

Posted On Sep 03 2020

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 7, 2020

Posted On Aug 07 2020

Community Briefs - July 28, 2020

Posted On Jul 28 2020

Life and Style

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

‘Da Lounge Bar’ to host wine tasting nights in Aug.

Posted On Aug 06 2018

Environment

Let’s talk crap: How fecal waste contaminates CNMI waters

Posted On Sep 03 2020

Schmidt Ocean Institute maps 1M square km of seafloor

Posted On Dec 12 2019

Saipan Lions Club gives MHS 12 garbage bins

Posted On Sep 26 2019

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

September 8, 2020, 6:28 PM
Sunny
Sunny
29°C
real feel: 36°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 79%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:05 AM
sunset: 6:24 PM
© 2020 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2020 Saipan Tribune