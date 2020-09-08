BREAKING NEWS: Guam death toll rises to 19

Share











Guam’s 19th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital this afternoon at approximately 2:48pm (ChST), according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was a 64-year-old female with comorbidities that were compounded by COVID-19. On Aug. 25, she tested positive for COVID-19 at Guam Regional Medical City and was transferred and admitted to GMH the same day.

“Too many of our days have been filled with grief. With the passing of another person, a total of 19 individuals have lost their lives and countless people have had to mourn for them,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “Words are not always enough, but [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook] Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I send our condolences and sympathies to her friends and families.”