BREAKING NEWS: Guam has 7th COVID-19 death

Guam’s seventh COVID-19 related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority today, Aug. 21, 2020, at 7:03pm, according to a Joint Information Center advisory.

The patient was a 34-year-old male with underlying health issues, which were compounded by COVID-19, and was on a ventilator at GMHA for more than three weeks. The patient traveled to Guam from Hawaii. He is Guam’s youngest COVID-19 related fatality to date.

“To this young man’s family and friends, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I send our deepest condolences and sympathies. COVID-19 has already taken so much from us in such a short period of time. Tonight, tell your family you love them and reach out to those close to your heart,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we mourn every life we have lost to this virus, our fight will continue.”

To date, there have been a total of 767 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Guam, with seven deaths, 394 not in isolation, and 366 cases in active isolation. Of those cases, 634 are classified as civilians and 133 are military service members. (JIC)