BREAKING NEWS: Guam records 124 death due to COVID

By
|
Posted on Jan 07 2021
The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 124th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City (GRMC) last night at approximately 7:53pm. The patient was a 52-year-old male. He was admitted to GRMC on Jan. 6, 2021 and tested positive upon admission.

“In the words of a great poet, though we weep for your loss, you will dwell in our hearts, safe from the storms or darkness. To his family and friends, [first gentlemen] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies. May his memory live on through those who knew him,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

As Guam mourned another COVID-19-related death, the Joint Information Center said eight new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 463 tests performed on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Six cases reported recent travel and were identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 7,386 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 124 deaths, 117 cases in active isolation and 7,145 not in active isolation. (PR)

