BREAKING NEWS: Guam reports 2 COVID-19 deaths

The Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 146th and 147th COVID-19-related fatalities occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital over the weekend.

The 146th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. The patient was an 84-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 147th COVID-19-related fatality also occurred at GMH on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021. The patient was a 56-year-old male, unvaccinated with underlying health conditions, and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, a review of all possible COVID-19-related deaths in Guam by the Department of Public Health and Social Services has resulted in the classification of two additional deaths as COVID-19-related and has brought Guam’s current COVID-19-related death count to 149. (PR)