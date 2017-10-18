BREAKING NEWS: High surf seen until Tuesday

Posted on Oct 18 2017

Based on the information received from the National Weather Service in Tiyan, Guam, and compiled at the CNMI Emergency Operations Center State Warning Point, southwest monsoon winds to generate hazardous surf this week.

Typhoon Lan will cause strong southwest winds to develop over western Micronesia that will generate a large southwest swell. These swell will reach the Marianas tonight, causing surf to rapidly build to hazardous levels.

A high surf advisory is now in effect on Tinian, Rota, and Saipan until 6pm Tuesday.

For south-facing reefs, hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet this evening will rise to between 8 and 11 feet early Thursday morning. Surf will gradually subside along south-facing reefs late in the week as the southwest swell becomes a west swell.

For west-facing reefs, hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet on Tinian and Saipan and surf of 6 to 8 feet on Rota and in Guam will build tonight to between 8 and 11 feet by Thursday morning as southwest to west swell increases Thursday. Surf will build to between 10 and 13 feet. Surf may increase further over the weekend and possibly become dangerous at 15 feet.

High surf will produce localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions. Avoid venturing out on exposed reefs and beaches, especially those facing south and west, as rip currents will be life threatening.

The public is encouraged to avoid venturing out to exposed reef lines and beaches, as rip currents will be life threatening. (EOC)

 

