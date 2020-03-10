BREAKING NEWS: Hostage situation still ongoing

Share







As of 8:30am this morning, law enforcement officers are still at the scene where a hostage-taking situation is taking place.

According to a Department of Public Safety statement issued this morning, negotiations have been ongoing since last night. The suspect initially disconnected the phone line until he requested for food and a drink. Negations are ongoing by means of megaphone. The police statement also stated that the situation is happening in San Antonio, not in Afetnas as initially reported.

The DPS statement adds that, beginning from 7:14am through 7:53am, the suspect had fired two rounds a few times, totaling the six rounds heard in the area this morning.

Resident in the immediate area have been evacuated and are being asked to stay away until police state that it is safe to return. DPS is asking parents to not release their children near or around the area.

DPS said it will release more information on the current situation once it becomes available.