BREAKING NEWS: Hostage-taker discharges several rounds at police

At approximately 11:45am this morning, the suspect in a hostage-taking incident that started yesterday discharged several more rounds toward an area where officers were posted. At this time there are no reported injuries from the rounds that were discharged.

At about 11:57am, officers delivered another package of consumables to the suspect. Negotiations for his surrender are still ongoing.

Residents in the immediate area have been evacuated, and are asked to stay clear of the immediate area until police state that it is safe to return to the area.

DPS is asking parents to not allow their children near or around the area of San Antonio at
this time.

The department will release more information on the current situation once it becomes available.

