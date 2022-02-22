BREAKING NEWS: House rejects Senate version of bill that gives $1,000 bonus to gov’t retirees
The House of Representatives unanimously voted today, Tuesday, to reject the Senate’s version of a bill that gives a $1,000 bonus for government retirees.
All 20 representatives agreed to the creation of a conference committee that will hammer out with the Senate a mutually acceptable bill for retirees’ bonuses. The House earlier passed the bill with a $500 bonus for retirees but the Senate increased the amount to $1,000.
Democrat representatives opposed a language in the Senate’s version that will give Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ 100% reprogramming authority of the funds.
More details to follow.