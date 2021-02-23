BREAKING NEWS: IPI’s Cui found in contempt anew

By
|
Posted on Feb 23 2021
Share

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC chair Cui Li Jie has been found in contempt of court for violating a subpoena in the case filed by seven construction workers. This is the second time Cui has been cited for contempt by the U.S. District Court for the NMI. More details later.

 

Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

October 2020

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

Community Briefs - February 10, 2021

Posted On Feb 10 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - February 4, 2021

Posted On Feb 04 2021

Community Briefs - February 1, 2021

Posted On Feb 01 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

MINA installs 10 monofilament recycling bins on Saipan

Posted On Feb 18 2021
a walk

A walk for water

Posted On Feb 11 2021

Join the cleanup at Marine Beach this Saturday

Posted On Feb 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

February 24, 2021, 4:27 AM
Clear
Clear
26°C
real feel: 29°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 3 m/s E
wind gusts: 3 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:36 AM
sunset: 6:23 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune