BREAKING NEWS: IPI’s Cui found in contempt anew

Imperial Pacific International (CNMI) LLC chair Cui Li Jie has been found in contempt of court for violating a subpoena in the case filed by seven construction workers. This is the second time Cui has been cited for contempt by the U.S. District Court for the NMI. More details later.
Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
