BREAKING NEWS: JGO to subpoena Torres, Palacios, others

The House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee will subpoena Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and several others as it continued its investigation into Torres’ expenditures and travels.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) approved this afternoon, Thursday, the subpoenas that will require Torres, Palacios, and others to appear and testify before the JGO.

There is no schedule yet as to when they will be called to testify.

The JGO is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels. More details to follow.