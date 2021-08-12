BREAKING NEWS: JGO to subpoena Torres, Palacios, others

Posted on Aug 12 2021
The House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee will subpoena Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, Lt. Gov. Arnold I. Palacios, and several others as it continued its investigation into Torres’ expenditures and travels.

The committee, chaired by Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) approved this afternoon, Thursday, the subpoenas that will require Torres, Palacios, and others to appear and testify before the JGO.

There is no schedule yet as to when they will be called to testify.

The JGO is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels. More details to follow.

 

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 11 2021
COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 10, 2021

Posted On Aug 10 2021
COMMUNITY BRIEFS - August 4, 2021

Posted On Aug 04 2021

