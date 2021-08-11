MCS alum, magna cum laude at Chapman, now a financial analyst for Goldman Sachs

Share











Saipan resident and Mount Carmel School alumna Cathryn Jane Javier, who graduated from Chapman University with magna cum laude honors, is now a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs Ayco Personal Financial Management in Irvine, California.

Javier graduated from MCS in 2016 as her class’ salutatorian and received an award for her academic achievement in math. She then went on to Chapman University in Orange, California, to major in Business Administration with a Finance emphasis and minor in Analytics, and was involved with various organizations there, most notably business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi. Within the fraternity, Javier served at different times as vice president of professional activities, chancellor, VP of pledge education, and fraternity president.

Since graduating from Chapman University in December 2019, Javier has been working as a financial analyst at Goldman Sachs Ayco Personal Financial Management, where she does financial planning for high-net-worth clients and is working toward receiving her Certified Financial Planner certification.

When asked for comments and how she feels about graduating magna cum laude, Javier said she “feels good to have her hard work recognized,” thanked her family and friends for their support, and advised Saipan’s college prospects to start the college application process early and to “really research schools and make sure they fit your needs so you can make the best of it.”