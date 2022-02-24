BREAKING NEWS: Man jumps off third story of building

The Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services has confirmed that a man jumped off a three-story building in Garapan earlier today. DFEMS has not released any additional information at this time.
Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
