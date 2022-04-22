BREAKING NEWS: Motion to dismiss Articles of Impeachment denied

Despite a majority 4-3 vote to grant Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ motion to dismiss the Articles of Impeachment against him, it was still denied as it lacked the five affirmative votes required by Senate rules of impeachment to grant the motion. More information to follow
Kimberly B. Esmores | Reporter
