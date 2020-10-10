BREAKING NEWS: NMI total now at 77; 59th COVID-19-related death in Guam

Share











Two additional individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 77 cases.

The individuals were identified by travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through testing on arrival. The individuals have been safely in quarantine and were moved to the designated isolation area for close monitoring. The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. has already initiated contact tracing for the most immediate contacts of the new confirmed cases, including passengers on the same flight.

In Guam, the Joint Information Center was notified that Guam’s 59th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 2:13pm today. The patient was a 73-year-old male with underlying health conditions that were compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Sept. 26. The patient was confirmed as a positive case earlier that day through the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

“To his family and friends, [first gentleman] Jeff [Cook], Lt. Gov. Josh [Tenorio], and I offer our heartfelt condolences and sympathies. Our entire island community shares in your sorrow,” said Guam Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “This virus has shown us no mercy—now is not the time to be complacent. All of us have a role to play in this pandemic, and I ask everyone to do whatever they can to prevent any more days of sorrow.”