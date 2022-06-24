BREAKING NEWS: NMI wins gold in baseball

The CNMI baseball team wins gold over Guam 12-9, in the finals game of baseball in the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022. Guam bags silver. More details later.
Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
