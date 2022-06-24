BREAKING NEWS: NMI wins vs Palau in baseball

The CNMI team won against Palau in baseball on a score of 2-0, which means the CNMI will advance to the gold medal game against Guam tonight at 6:30pm.
In related news, the CNMI’s men’s team got bronze in golf too, while the CNMI men’s beach volleyball is going on to the finals tonight.
Leigh Gases
Leigh Gases is the youngest reporter of Saipan Tribune and primarily covers community related news, but she also handles the utilities, education, municipal, and veterans beats. Contact Leigh at leigh_gases@saipantribune.com.
