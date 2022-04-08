BREAKING NEWS: OAG files criminal charges against Torres
OAG alleges misconduct in public office, theft, and contempt
The Office of the Attorney General has filed a criminal case against Gov. Ralph DLG Torres alleging 12 counts of misconduct in public office and one count of theft relating to the issuance of airline tickets for business class, first class, or other premium class travel for himself and/or Diann T. Torres. The case also alleges one count of contempt for failure to appear in compliance with a subpoena.
“The charges follow months of thorough investigation by the Office of the Attorney General Investigator Division,” said Attorney General Edward Manibusan. “The next steps in the process will be to have Gov. Torres arraigned and allow the case to proceed in accordance with the criminal justice system. As this is now an active case, neither I, nor my office, can provide further comments.”