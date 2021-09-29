BREAKING NEWS: One new case in NMI

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 268 cases since March 28, 2020. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Sept. 28, 2021.
Press Release
