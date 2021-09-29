BREAKING NEWS: One new case in NMI

One additional individual has been confirmed positive for COVID-19. This brings the CNMI total to 268 cases since March 28, 2020. The individual was identified by travel screening and confirmed through testing on arrival on Sept. 28, 2021.

 

