BREAKING NEWS: Pickup truck engulfed by flames

A truck with a trailer for trash collection was engulfed in flames possibly due to overheating on Monsignor Guerrero Road by the Northern Marianas College on As Terlaje Hill this noon, Saturday. The driver, who owns the truck, and his worker were not hurt.
More details to follow.
Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
