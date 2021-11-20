BREAKING NEWS: Prayers sought for recovery of Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Glicerio ‘Eli’ Arago

By
|
Posted on Nov 20 2021
Share

The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI is issuing this statement to say that Honorary Consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago is now under the expert care of medical professionals at the Guam Regional Medical City following a serious unexpected health event yesterday morning, Friday.

Honorary Consul Arago is scheduled to undergo a procedure Saturday evening, Nov. 20, 2021, at GMRH.

The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI, through its core team members—Ariel Mariano, Ulysses Torres-Sabuco, Annamae Adaza, and Mario Mayuga—expresses its deepest appreciation to the community for their prayers and kind thoughts.

The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI is requesting on behalf of the family of Honorary Consul Arago to respect their privacy.

Through this office, updates will be provided on the progress of the honorary Philippine consul’s medical procedure and of his eventual recovery.

At the same time, both the Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI and Honorary Consul Arago’s family expresses their profound appreciation to the rapid response and medical care of Saipan’s EMTs, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Emergency Room, Medical-Surgical and Intensive Care Unit departments.
Special thank you to attending physician, Dr. Esther Kanajorn, for her kindness and professionalism in attending to the needs of our beloved honorary Philippine consul. Our deep appreciation as well to attending nurses at CHCC’s ER, Med-Surg, and ICU departments/units.

Special thank you as well to the U.S. Department of Defense/U.S. Coast Guard for their expeditious medical evacuation assistance, and the support of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez, and TanHoldings Corp. president and CEO Jerry Tan.

As Honorary Consul Eli Arago undergoes needed surgery for his recovery, we his Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI team, joins his family and friends in praying that he’ll be back in no time. (PR)

 

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

POLL

This poll is no longer accepting votes

At this point, have you already decided on who you will vote for governor in 2022?
VoteResults

NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

TAGA Plus

July - September 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

September 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

More than a business, it’s a movement for the environment

Posted On Nov 18 2021

‘It’s time to decolonize, decarbonize, demilitarize’

Posted On Nov 11 2021

Sprout & About: The CNMI’s plant-loving community

Posted On Nov 04 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 19, 2021

Posted On Nov 19 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 18, 2021

Posted On Nov 18 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - November 16, 2021

Posted On Nov 16 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

MVA welcomes new, returning members for FY 2022

Posted On Sep 16 2021

Marianas to celebrate World Tourism Day on Sept. 27

Posted On Sep 15 2021

Bunuelos eating contest at Taste of the Marianas

Posted On Aug 23 2021

Weather Forecast

November 21, 2021, 12:08 AM
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy
28°C
real feel: 32°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 4 m/s E
wind gusts: 4 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:21 AM
sunset: 5:44 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

SITEMAP    POLICY

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune