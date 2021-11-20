BREAKING NEWS: Prayers sought for recovery of Honorary Philippine Consul to the CNMI Glicerio ‘Eli’ Arago

Share











The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI is issuing this statement to say that Honorary Consul Glicerio “Eli” Arago is now under the expert care of medical professionals at the Guam Regional Medical City following a serious unexpected health event yesterday morning, Friday.

Honorary Consul Arago is scheduled to undergo a procedure Saturday evening, Nov. 20, 2021, at GMRH.

The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI, through its core team members—Ariel Mariano, Ulysses Torres-Sabuco, Annamae Adaza, and Mario Mayuga—expresses its deepest appreciation to the community for their prayers and kind thoughts.

The Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI is requesting on behalf of the family of Honorary Consul Arago to respect their privacy.

Through this office, updates will be provided on the progress of the honorary Philippine consul’s medical procedure and of his eventual recovery.

At the same time, both the Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI and Honorary Consul Arago’s family expresses their profound appreciation to the rapid response and medical care of Saipan’s EMTs, and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp.’s Emergency Room, Medical-Surgical and Intensive Care Unit departments.

Special thank you to attending physician, Dr. Esther Kanajorn, for her kindness and professionalism in attending to the needs of our beloved honorary Philippine consul. Our deep appreciation as well to attending nurses at CHCC’s ER, Med-Surg, and ICU departments/units.

Special thank you as well to the U.S. Department of Defense/U.S. Coast Guard for their expeditious medical evacuation assistance, and the support of Gov. Ralph DLG Torres, COVID-19 Task Force chair Warren Villagomez, and TanHoldings Corp. president and CEO Jerry Tan.

As Honorary Consul Eli Arago undergoes needed surgery for his recovery, we his Honorary Philippine Consulate-CNMI team, joins his family and friends in praying that he’ll be back in no time. (PR)