BREAKING NEWS: PSS to provide updates today on graduation schedules

Dear PSS families and staff: We understand you may be feeling anxious at this time. Rest assured, we are aware of the anticipated weather forecasts and are cautiously monitoring the situation. We are in close communication with the appropriate government agencies.

As of 5pm of May 20, 2023, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios declared Typhoon Condition III for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. A briefing is scheduled for today, May 21, 2023, and PSS will provide necessary updates as new information arises.

Details regarding school and graduation schedules will be forthcoming.

For up-to-date information, follow our official social media pages.