Typhoon Condition III hoisted over NMI

As of 5pm this afternoon, in consultation with Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office, Gov. Arnold I. Palacios has declared Typhoon Condition III for the islands of Saipan, Tinian, and Rota. Typhoon Condition III means that damaging winds are possible within 48 hours.

At 5pm, Tropical Depression 02W was located about 690 miles south-southeast of Saipan, 685 miles south-southeast of Tinian, and 645 miles south-southeast of Rota and is moving north-northwest at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 30 mph.

TD 02W is forecasted to intensify in the next two days, possibly becoming a tropical storm tonight and a typhoon Sunday night. In preparation for anticipated typhoon-strength winds, Palacios and HSEM advise CNMI residents to take the following preparatory measures:

Gas vehicles and obtain fuel for your generators.

Secure loose debris and belongings around your household or yard.

Those living in flood-prone areas should take action; clear drainage areas and unblock storm drains to minimize flooding.

Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents, and keep copies in a weather-proof bag.

Prepare to board up windows or close shutters.

– Have a prepared emergency preparedness kit with first-aid kits, batteries, flashlights, toiletries, and a portable stove in your household.

Stock up on food and water, as appropriate, for your household.

Stay up to date with the latest information from the National Weather Service and the CNMI Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and other official sources.

This is an evolving situation; the Office of the Governor and HSEM will be monitoring the movement of the intensifying weather depression, continue to consult with the National Weather Service and other agencies, and continue to provide updates when available and when appropriate. Information regarding shelter activations, government office closures, and other important updates will also be announced.

