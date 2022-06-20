BREAKING NEWS: Ray Santos bags 3 golds in weightlifting
Weightlifter Ray Santos dominated the 55-kg division of Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 today, June 20, 2022, after winning the snatch and clean & jerk competitions of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 at the Marianas High School Gymnasium.
By wining in the snatch and clean & jerk, Santos also won the overall to give him three gold medals and four in all after he also topped the 2022 Oceania Weightlifting Championships.
More details to follow.