BREAKING NEWS: NMI records 19th COVID-related death, 43 new cases; 2 positive cases on Rota

By
|
Posted on Jan 07 2022
The Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and the Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. have confirmed the CNMI’s 19th COVID-19-related death. 

Also, 43 individuals have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from surveillance and travel testing on Jan. 6, 2022, bringing the CNMI total to 3,561 cases since March 28, 2020. The individuals have been isolated and are actively monitored. 

Two individuals on Rota have been confirmed positive for COVID-19, according to a CHCC news release posted on the Facebook page of the Rota Mayor’s Office Press Release. Both cases were identified at the Rota Health Center. This marks the first time positive cases were identified on Rota. A total of four close contacts were identified and tested negative. Contact tracing will continue.

More details later.

Saipan Tribune
