BREAKING NEWS: Senate adopts resolution for $1,000 retirees’ bonuses
The full Senate unanimously adopted this afternoon, Thursday, Senate Joint Resolution 22-09 that approves Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ request to create a new program and business unit for the government retirees’ $1,000 bonuses.
During a Senate session at the Tinian Superior Courthouse, all nine senators voted “yes” for the adoption of the resolution. Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Tinian), Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan), and Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) voted “yes” with reservations.
The joint resolution, which was introduced by Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and co-sponsored by five other Republican senators, also approves Torres’ request to reprogram $2.6 million from within the Executive Branch for the payment of the retirees’ bonuses.
More details to follow.