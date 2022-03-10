BREAKING NEWS: Senate adopts resolution for $1,000 retirees’ bonuses

By
|
Posted on Mar 10 2022
The full Senate unanimously adopted this afternoon, Thursday, Senate Joint  Resolution 22-09 that approves Gov. Ralph DLG Torres’ request to create a new program and business unit for the government retirees’ $1,000 bonuses.

During a Senate session at the Tinian Superior Courthouse, all nine senators voted “yes” for the adoption of the resolution. Sens. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Tinian), Edith E. DeLeon Guerrero (D-Saipan), and Teresita A. Santos (Ind-Rota) voted “yes” with reservations.

The joint resolution, which was introduced by Senate President Jude U. Hofschneider (R-Tinian) and co-sponsored by five other Republican senators, also approves Torres’ request to reprogram $2.6 million from within the Executive Branch for the payment of the retirees’ bonuses.

More details to follow.

 

 

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
