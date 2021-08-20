BREAKING NEWS: Senate passes its version of budget bill
Tag: budget, Saipan Tribune
The Senate passed during a special session Thursday night its version of the $144.84 million budget bill for the operations and activities of the government and its agencies and independent programs for fiscal year 2022.
Except for Sen. Paul A. Manglona (Ind-Rota) who was absent, all senators voted “yes” to pass the budget bill, Saipan Tribune learned.
Senate floor leader Vinnie Vinson Flores Sablan (R-Saipan) said today, Friday, that the Senate Fiscal Affairs Committee did leave several of the substantial inclusions in the budget bill’s version of the House of Representatives, but made some adjustments to some of the numbers.
More details to follow.