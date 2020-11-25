BREAKING NEWS: Shooting threat at DOL

The CNMI Department of Labor office on Capitol Hill has been placed on lockdown after allegedly receiving a shooting threat this morning. Police officers are now at the department and are investigating and evaluating the credibility of the threat. More details to follow.
Kimberly Bautista | Reporter
Kimberly Albiso Bautista has covered a wide range of news beats, including the community, housing, crime, and more. She now covers sports for the Saipan Tribune. Contact her at kimberly_bautista@saipantribune.com.
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.