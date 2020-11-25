BREAKING NEWS: Shooting threat at DOL

The CNMI Department of Labor office on Capitol Hill has been placed on lockdown after allegedly receiving a shooting threat this morning. Police officers are now at the department and are investigating and evaluating the credibility of the threat. More details to follow.

 

