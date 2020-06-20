BREAKING NEWS: ‘The Crank’ faces new, last-minute foe

By
|
Posted on Jun 20 2020
Frank “The Crank” Camacho’s original foe, Matt “The Steamrolla” Frevola, has been taken out
of the fight card for the UFC Fight Night 173 for safety precautions against COVID-19.

With the late changes in the lightweight bout, Camacho will now take on UFC first-timer Justin
Jaynes on June 20 (June 21 Saipan time) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Frevola was pulled out from the event after his cornerman and fellow UFC fighter Billy
Quarantillo was tested positve for COVID-19.

Roselyn Monroyo | Reporter
Roselyn Monroyo is the sports reporter of Saipan Tribune. She has been covering sports competitions for more than two decades. She is a basketball fan and learned to write baseball and football stories when she came to Saipan in 2005.
