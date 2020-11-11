BREAKING NEWS: Torres appoints Franklin Babauta as Precinct 1 rep
Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres appointed today, Wednesday, former Department of Public Safety official Franklin R. Babauta as representative for Election District 1 to the House of Representatives.
Torres made the appointment after House Speaker Blas Jonathan T. Attao declared a vacancy when Edwin K. Propst resigned as Precinct 1 representative last Oct. 1.
Babauta said he is happy with the appointment and is ready to serve the people.
More details to follow.