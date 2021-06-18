BREAKING NEWS: Torres ends curfew, reduced business hours

Share











In coordination with the Governor’s COVID-19 Task Force and Commonwealth Healthcare Corp., Gov. Ralph DLG Torres announced the official cancellation of curfew hours and termination of reduced business hours for the CNMI, effective today, June 18, 2021.

Since Sept. 6, 2020, the CNMI observed curfew hours from 2am to 4am and required businesses to reduce their hours open to the public from 5am to 1am as part of protective measures to mitigate against the spread of COVID-19 within the community.

With the CNMI now at Community Vulnerability Level Green due to having a high vaccination rate of 60% and having no recently reported cases of community transmission, Torres, in consultation with the COVID-19 Task Force and CHCC, has deemed it appropriate to cancel curfew and return businesses to normal operational times.

“I want to thank the community for being cooperative and patient with our directives in order to keep everyone safe from community transmission. We are pleased to announce the lifting of curfew and reduced business hours for the CNMI,” said Torres. “It is through the collaboration and support of everyone that we have been able to successfully move to Community Vulnerability Level Green and lift restrictions as more and more people get vaccinated. Let’s continue to be vigilant and safe.” (PR)