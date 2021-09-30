BREAKING NEWS: Torres signs $103.M budget bill into law

Move averts partial shutdown of government operations
Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres signed into law today, Thursday, at 3pm, the $103-million budget bill for the CNMI government’s operations for Fiscal Year 2022, averting a partial shutdown of government operations. Torres, however, announced that he line-item vetoed some provisions of the budget legislation. Combining the $103.3 million from the general fund and the $175 million allocated to the CNMI from the American Rescue Plan Act, the CNMI government will have at its disposal a total of $275.38 million for government operations in the new fiscal year. More details to follow.