BREAKING NEWS: Torres slams Babauta, JGO

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres lambasted Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) and members of the NMI Democratic Party today for allegedly turning the House of Representatives into an “ill-informed, ill-managed, and irresponsible” chamber.

In a letter addressed to Babauta, who chairs the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, Torres pointed out that the endless parading of allegations against him and his family in the last two years has produced nothing.

”We cannot allow perpetual harassment and obstruction of the Legislature Branch on to the Executive Branch be a norm in our system of government,” said Torres in his letter to Babauta.

The JGO is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public funds and travels. More details to follow.