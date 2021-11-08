BREAKING NEWS: Torres slams Babauta, JGO

Gov. Ralph DLG. Torres lambasted Rep. Celina R. Babauta (D-Saipan) and members of the NMI Democratic Party today for allegedly turning the House of Representatives into an “ill-informed, ill-managed, and irresponsible” chamber.

In a letter addressed to Babauta, who chairs the House Judiciary and Governmental Operations Committee, Torres pointed out that the endless parading of allegations against him and his family in the last two years has produced nothing.

”We cannot allow perpetual harassment and obstruction of the Legislature Branch on to the Executive Branch be a norm in our system of government,” said Torres in his letter to Babauta.

The JGO is investigating Torres’ expenditures of public  funds and travels. More details to follow.

 

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com

Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

