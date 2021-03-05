BREAKING NEWS: US sues Dr. Doyle

The United States has filed a civil complaint in the U.S. District Court for the NMI against Dr. John L. Doyle for allegedly issuing many prescriptions in high quantity of dangerous combination of drugs, violating the Controlled Substances Act. More details to follow.
Justine Nauta
Justine Nauta is Saipan Tribune's community and health reporter and has covered a wide range of news beats, including the Northern Marianas College and Commonwealth Health Care Corp. She's currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Rehabilitation and Human Services at NMC.
