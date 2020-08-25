BREAKING NEWS: USCIS amends CW-1 ‘touchback’ rule

Share











U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services is modifying its policy on implementing the requirement that aliens leave the United States for at least 30 days after two renewals of their CNMI-Only Transitional Worker (CW-1) visa classification.

Effective immediately, USCIS will only consider CW-1 petitions approved on or after June 18, 2020, when we apply the requirement that certain CW-1 nonimmigrant workers depart the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands for a period of at least 30 continuous days—more commonly referred to as the “touchback” provision.

For example, any alien approved on or after June 18, 2020, for a one-year CW-1 validity period beginning Oct. 1, 2020, will be eligible for two more consecutive petition validity periods after the first period of validity expires on Sept. 30, 2021. More details later. (PR)