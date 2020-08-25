TakeCare Saipan employees all test negative for COVID-19

Posted on Aug 26 2020

The three Saipan TakeCare customer service, provider, and sales office employees all tested negative for COVID-19 and have returned to work. The office was closed last Monday, Aug. 17, for cleaning and sanitizing, and reopened Monday, Aug. 24.

The wearing of masks, temperature checks, and social distancing is strictly enforced for anyone entering the Saipan TakeCare office for the safety of employees and visitors. If an employee or visitor is not wearing a mask or if their temperature is over 100oF, that person is not allowed to enter the office.

TakeCare continues to remind employees, families, and health plan members to take precautionary measures:

-Wash your hands for 20 seconds
-Stay at least 6 feet away from one another
-Wear your face masks properly
-If you feel sick, please stay home
-Continue to sanitize your work area daily (PR)

