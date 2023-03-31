BREAKING NEWS: Wanted fighters for ‘BOOSTed’ Trench Warz 26

Share











Mixed martial arts is back as local fight promoter and MMA godfather Cuki Alvarez is looking for fighters to fill up the last-minute card for Trench Warz 26 set for next Friday, April 7, at Saipan World Resort Saipan.

Prize money will come from what Alvarez got from the Building Optimism, Opportunities, and Stability Together program.

“I know that time isn’t necessarily on our side as far as the event is concerned? But I will make it worth the fighter’s time even though it will take place this coming Friday, all I need is age, name, and weight and we can get you a match! I got like $2.2 million that wasn’t reported from the BOOST funds and I can use it to entice all the potential fighters to come and scrap! And since the fight is literally right around the corner, there will be no age limit! We can accept ages 5-65, heck even 75 if you still believe you got what it takes to perform!” said Alvarez in a brief interview.

For more information on how to get your spot on this exciting fight card and first ever of its kind, call Alvarez or LJ “Finasiu Mestisu” Castro anytime at 670-783-4MMA or 670-295- TISU.

Fighter salary from the BOOST program will be divided unequally among all the fighters and will be paid at a later date after the fight. Tickets are available starting April 1st.