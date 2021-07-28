BREAKING NEWS: Woman found dead on roadside

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2021
Share

A woman was found dead on the side of the road on Saipan this morning, Wednesday. The Department of Public Safety will release more details shortly.

Ferdie De La Torre | Reporter
Ferdie Ponce de la Torre is a senior reporter of Saipan Tribune. He has a bachelor’s degree in journalism and has covered all news beats in the CNMI. He is a recipient of the CNMI Supreme Court Justice Award. Contact him at ferdie_delatorre@Saipantribune.com
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

TAGA Plus

April - June 2021 Issue

Today’s Front Page

July 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

Plastic bag fee bill advances; $1 proposed fee cut to 10 cents

Posted On Jul 22 2021
UOG

UOG Sea Grant is awarded $250K to support watershed restoration and outreach efforts

Posted On Jul 22 2021

$1 fee eyed to discourage use of single-use plastic bags

Posted On Jul 08 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

Community

COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 7-28, 2021

Posted On Jul 28 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 26, 2021

Posted On Jul 26 2021
COMMUNITY

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - July 21, 2021

Posted On Jul 21 2021

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

July 28, 2021, 10:56 AM
Partly sunny
Partly sunny
31°C
real feel: 38°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 72%
wind speed: 5 m/s SE
wind gusts: 5 m/s
UV-Index: 8
sunrise: 5:59 AM
sunset: 6:49 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune