Iakopos sweep 100m sprint

By
|
Posted on Jul 28 2021
The father-and-daughter pair of Stanley and Iakopo warmup before running the 100m event of Northern Marianas Athletics’ Track and Field Open Meet last Saturday at the Oleai Sports Complex. (Lao Zhang)

Stanley Iakopo came out of retirement to show the young ones how it’s done in the 100m sprint, while her daughter Filomenaleonisa also topped the women’s division in the same event in Northern Marianas Athletics’ Track and Field Open Meet last Saturday at the Oleai Sports Complex.

The 1999 Guam South Pacific Games veteran nearly burned the tracks with a scorching run of 12.26 to not only win the men’s 45-and-over but also beat all challengers, some more than half his age.

Orrin Pharmin came in second in the men’s open 100m with a time of 12.88, while Beouch Ngirhongor was third at 13.17. In the 18-and-under, Arson Atan was the first to cross the finish line in 12.45, followed by Theo Rodgers and youngster Leon Dela Cruz at 12.61 and 13.89, respectively. Ageless Kosuke Sato topped the men’s 50-54 with a time of 13.6.

Stanley said despite his impressive showing, taking part in the 100m didn’t cross his mind until last week when his children suggested he come out of retirement.

“It’s time for my kids to takeover. However, about a week ago they said ‘Daddy, why don’t you run [again].’ I know there are a lot of fast runners already that’ve been training. But since we always keep in shape and have a lifestyle of being fit, I decide to [come out of retirement].”

The CNMI Office of Veterans Affairs executive officer said he originally thought of entering in the masters category, but changed his mind to give his children another lesson to learn from.

“I came here today hoping to run in the masters but I see these young guns and I said ‘I wanna run against them. I wanna challenge them.’ It’s something I always try to instill to my kids to always challenge the best. I didn’t want to take the easy way out and outrun all the masters. That’s easy for me and I could just sleep[walk] and beat them. The challenge are the young guys and I wanted to run against them and test my skills,” Stanley said.

The 49-year-old also thanked NMA for holding a “great event” that helps everyone improve their running times in preparation for next year’s 2022 Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games the CNMI will be hosting for the first time.

Filomenaleonisa, for her part, emerged No. 1 in the women’s 18-and-under 100m after crossing the finish line in 13.31. She beat Leani DLG Acosta and Maria Quitugua who came in at 14.31 and 15.09, respectively.

“Just a lot of hard work. A lot of dedication to the training and to never give up,” said Filomenaleonisa when asked what was the key to her win in the 100m.

She also thanked her parents for her latest accomplishment in track. “He’s (Stanley) my coach and together with my mom, they’re my No. 1 supporters.”

Aside from the Friday’s 100mm, NMA also held events in the 3,000m last Friday and 800m, 200m, javelin, and discus last Saturday. Results of the field events will be published in the next issues of the Saipan Tribune.

