BREAKING NEWS:1 added to CNMI cases

One incoming traveler has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 160 individuals since March 28, 2020.
The individual was identified through travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing.
The individual is safely in quarantine and is asymptomatic.
The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.