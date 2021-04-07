  • Mobil Smiles Reward

BREAKING NEWS:1 added to CNMI cases

By
|
Posted on Apr 07 2021

Tag:
Share

One incoming traveler has been confirmed positive for COVID-19, bringing the total COVID-19 count for the CNMI to 160 individuals since March 28, 2020.

The individual was identified through travel screening and confirmed diagnosis through fifth-day testing.

The individual is safely in quarantine and is asymptomatic.

The Commonwealth Healthcare Corp. Communicable Disease Investigation/Inspection team has initiated contact tracing for contacts with the highest risk of exposure.

 

 

Press Release
News under Press Release are official statements issued to Saipan Tribune giving information on a particular matter.

Related Posts

0

We must never forget

Posted On Apr 05 2021
, By
0

Together, we can safely reopen tourism to jumpstart our economy

Posted On Apr 02 2021
, By
women
0

Women’s football in CNMI gains recognition

Posted On Mar 31 2021
, By
0

How the ‘Build Back Better’ plan can benefit US territories

Posted On Mar 29 2021
, By
Disclaimer: Comments are moderated. They will not appear immediately or even on the same day. Comments should be related to the topic. Off-topic comments would be deleted. Profanities are not allowed. Comments that are potentially libelous, inflammatory, or slanderous would be deleted.

Today’s Front Page

April 2021

TAGA Plus

January - March 2021 Issue

Community

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 7, 2021

Posted On Apr 07 2021

COMMUNITY BRIEFS - April 6, 2021

Posted On Apr 06 2021

Community Briefs - April 2, 2021

Posted On Apr 02 2021

Life and Style

Making new memories of food and fun at the Miyako

Posted On Sep 11 2020

A book on culture, tradition and over 100 Chamoru recipes

Posted On Jun 01 2020

PSS seminar aims to make libraries future-ready

Posted On Sep 10 2018

Environment

April is Environmental Awareness Month

Posted On Apr 01 2021
schmidt

Schmidt Ocean Institute acquires new research vessel to expand ability to explore, research the ocean

Posted On Mar 25 2021
universal

How do we stop illegal dumping?

Posted On Mar 11 2021

CAMPUS LIFE

MCS Q1 HONOREES

Posted On Nov 01 2019

NMC to host another free info session

Posted On Jul 31 2019

New faces, new school year at Mount Carmel

Posted On Jul 22 2019

BIBA MARIANAS!

Rising star Elvis Han visits Marianas

Posted On Oct 04 2019

MVA woos MICE travel at Beijing workshop

Posted On Sep 05 2019

Guam governor joins GVB delegation to woo Japan

Posted On Sep 03 2019

Weather Forecast

April 7, 2021, 7:54 PM
Clear
Clear
28°C
real feel: 33°C
current pressure: 1010 mb
humidity: 81%
wind speed: 0 m/s N
wind gusts: 0 m/s
UV-Index: 0
sunrise: 6:08 AM
sunset: 6:30 PM
© 2021 AccuWeather, Inc.
 




ABOUT US

ABOUT US

 

The Saipan Tribune gives its readers timely, accurate, balanced, and wide-ranging coverage of what is happening in the Northern Mariana Islands and around the globe.

Sitemap    Policy

Copyright © 2021 Saipan Tribune