BREAKING NEWS: NMI men win against Tonga: women lose to Fiji
The CNMI National Tennis Team split its assignments today with the men beating Tonga, while the women lost to Fiji in Day 2 of the tennis competition of the Northern Marianas Pacific Mini Games 2022 at the American Memorial Park tennis courts.
Robbie Schorr beat Semisi Fanguna, 4-2 5-4(0), in the first singles match, while Colin Sinclair secured the tie with a 4-1, 4-1 victory over Matavao Fanguana in the second. Results of the men’s a doubles match is still unavailable.
The CNMI women lost to Fiji 1-2 after Asia Raulerson fought hard but ultimately lost to Ruby Coffin, 5-3 5-4(3), in the first singles match. Isabel Heras also went down against Saoirse Breen, 5-4(2) 4-0. In the doubles, Raulerson and Herras salvaged a 4-2, 5-3 win.
More details to follow.