Bridge Capital to host the 12th edition of CNMI Got Talent

Posted on Nov 11 2022

Highlighting talents in the Marianas and in celebration of their 12th anniversary, Bridge Capital LLC.’s upcoming Christmas-themed CNMI Got Talent 12 has opened the period to accept for participant entries and will continue to receive submissions until Nov. 21, 2022.

The competition, centered on the holiday season, requires interested participants to submit a high-resolution Christmas-themed video audition—of any format—in order to compete. The participant must submit their video in-person at the Bridge Capital office in Garapan.

With two categories, one for those 16 years old and under, and another for adults 17 and above, the prizes that are to be handed out will total over $15,000. Auditions in the Adult category are only for singing and open-mic.

Bridge Capital invites the community to join the competition. For more information call (670) 322-2222 or you may contact through email at events@bccnmi.com. (Chrystal Marino)

