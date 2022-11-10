Coalition Time!

Share











As a resident and voter, I thank Rep. Tina Sablan for running an excellent and determined campaign focusing on policy, difficult issues, problems, fairness and to restoring honest governance and accountability to the Commonwealth. Thank you to all those in the CNMI who volunteered and voted for Tina and Leila.

Now is this time for the supporters of Rep. Sablan and Lt. Gov. Palacios to forge an ad hoc coalition to end the abjectly dismal Torres administration once and for all.

Time to be blunt as the greater good is at stake. The Sablan-Staffler faction should embrace the Palacios-Apatang campaign and vote accordingly and aggressively. In return, the Palacios-Apatang camp should welcome Sablan-Staffler supporters and accept and endorse at least a third of Tina’s major campaign issues and incorporate them into their platform and runoff campaign. Both Rep. Sablan and Lt. Gov. Palacios should consider joint public appearances, media availabilities and a print/radio/social media/TV ad series paid for by the Palacios-Apatang campaign. The realities of politics require strange but necessary bedfellows and unexpected alliances.

I get it. Palacios and Mayor (and retired U.S. Army first sergeant) Apatang are running as independents due to political expediency. I’m totally OK with that as politics are imperfect and one often has to employ existing methods, strategies, and tactics in order to secure power and effect meaningful change. Politics in a representative democracy are ultimately about generating policy and laws and governing through compromise.

What matters most now is not party affiliation or ideology but the desire to zero-out the clear and present danger of another four years with Torres “in charge.” If Torres wins, the CNMI and the U.S. lose. It’s that simple.

As the original, old Latin saying goes, “Amicus meus, inimicus inimici mei” or “My friend, the enemy of my enemy.” If that’s the case, as I think it is, Palacios and Apatang are my new best buddies.

However, as a longtime nonpartisan independent, I must make a request of Palacios and Apatang, that should they win, they should strive to govern as true independents. Even a quick review of public records indicates both men are cut from old-school Republican cloth. Again, I’m completely cool with that as long as they work to build a better CNMI, prepare the Commonwealth for an uncertain future and do what they can to grow and support the coming generations of local leaders.

I ask that they form a Cabinet and administration not full of old party cronies and hacks, but of Republicans, Democrats and independents, of those of varying ethnicities, religious and cultural backgrounds, ages, genders, sexual identities and abilities/disabilities. Might want to add a couple outsiders, some veterans and those with contrasting and contrarian views as well. Don’t be hesitant to delegate as the intensity and turnout of this election shows that many citizens desire to participate in the political process.

I challenge Palacios and Apatang not to make the next four years a self-indulgent, slow-speed, victory lap in celebration of their decades of public service but to take it as a gift, an opportunity to right the ship of state and set a course away from the relentless waves and jagged rocks of certain failure and destruction using the guide star of reason, common sense and compassion, which leads to a future we can all live-in and with. To both men I offer this sincere message: over 60% of the combined CNMI electorate is done with Torres and you are being given a golden opportunity to truly do good. Don’t waste it.

While Tina didn’t win this time, I’m certain her time will come. For now, the moment and chance is real for Palacios and Apatang to bring us together and achieve meaningful change.

Wishing both continued good health and the best of luck. I extend an political olive branch in good faith and offer them whatever help I can give as we all call these islands home.

Mark Farmer

Garapan, Saipan